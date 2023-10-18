Meet the Candidates

Kyle City Council Early voting starts Monday, Oct. 23

CANDIDATES FOR MAYOR

TRAVIS MITCHELL

Incumbent

1. What or who inspired you to run for office?

I first ran for Kyle City Council in 2016 because I love this community and want to contribute as much as possible to ensure Kyle grows in a way that provides a great quality of life for your family, my family, and future families.

If elected, this will be my final term (due to term limits) as the Mayor of this great city. I want to see through all the important projects on which I’ve collaborated with the City Council to get started. There’s a lot of work left to do.

2. What are some key issues that you are hoping to address if you are elected to office?

We have roads to build – lots of them. From Stagecoach to Beebee, from Center Street to Bunton Lane, and many more. The City of Kyle has begun working on its most ambitious capital improvement plan in history. The City Council, in total, has over $300 million dollars in funded road projects on the books. I pledge to work with council to make sure these projects are completed ON TIME and within budget.

Additionally, I will prioritize the following:

— Construct our voter-approved regional Sportsplex in partnership with Hays County. Kyle has very few public soccer fields. By the time I finish my third term, I pledge to make sure the new sportsplex is designed, constructed, and hosting games.

— Utilize developer funds and special district financing to complete the new Goforth Road from 150 at Post Oak south to Yarrington and I-35. This project will profoundly impact traffic on 150 East by providing a direct route north and south from the 210 exit to 150 E.

— Utilize special district funds to construct major intersection and pedestrian improvements along Kohlers Crossing, specifically at Sanders, Benner, Cromwell, and Kyle Crossing.

— Expand our parks system by adding at least one new major Eastside park.

— Expand and further develop our natural trails throughout Kyle, and support expansion of the Vybe trail, which is the interconnected multi-modal plan for resident mobility throughout the community.

— Develop a viable path to partner with the private sector to bring new businesses and restaurants to downtown Kyle. Downtown has so much potential and so much wonderful history.

3. What challenges do you anticipate in this role and how will you face them?

The most pressing issue facing this election relates to vision. In seven years, I have served with 18 elected councilmembers and two city managers. That’s a lot of individual personalities and individual visions jointly tasked with running a city.

To accomplish meaningful work, the city must work as a team, not just as individuals. Nobody gets their way all the time. The mayor cannot – must not – say things simply to garner an emotional reaction or to benefit themselves politically, but rather must focus on facilitating discussion that leads to efficient, predictable, positive outcomes.

I have been privileged to work on some great projects for the city. None of these projects are “mine.” They were cultivated through robust public discussion and were executed with a strong majority council support, beginning to end. My opponents with voting records indicate a pattern of regularly voting against critical infrastructure projects. I’m running for a third and final term to provide continuity of leadership as we prepare to tackle the hard job of building new roads and improving quality of life in Kyle. I am laser-focused on this task and my track record demonstrates we will get the job done.

4. Are you a morning person or a night owl?

I’m a morning person. That’s when I have the most energy and clearest mind.

5. What are your leadership qualities?

The role of mayor is to be a bridge builder and effective communicator. I have tried, though the years, to develop these skills.

As a small business owner most of my life, I also understand the value of executing on ideas. Government sometimes falls into the trap of moving from crisis to crisis. What we need are leaders who have one eye on the issues of today, but another sharp eye on the problems of the next generation. That’s what I’m about and why I am running for a third and final term.

YVONNE FLORES-CALE

1. What or who inspired you to run for office?

Throughout my life I’ve encountered many challenges, including growing up in a low-income household and becoming a parent while still in high school. As a result of these hardships, I frequently found myself dependent on government and community assistance. Because of the generosity and compassion shown to me throughout life I carry a profound sense of duty to support others and to give back. I am inspired by my friends, family, and anyone else who also strives to do the same.

2. What are some key issues that you are hoping to address if you are elected to office?

As mayor the key issues I will address are gaining trust from the residents, improving infrastructure, and strengthening ties within the council.

Government can be complicated, and I understand why residents are skeptical; it’s why I entered politics. Over the past three years, I’ve been blessed to be able to establish trust with residents, landowners, and developers. My approach is simple: open and honest communication, even when we disagree. I’ve learned that most issues can be resolved through effective communication, which requires more listening and less talking.

Improving the infrastructure is going to require a major focus from the city’s leadership. I believe a true assessment of the city’s short and long-term needs are long overdue. As mayor I will continue to advocate for concrete data and information which supports the vision of Kyle becoming a self-sustaining city. I will focus on creating relationships to help create a regional wastewater discharge, as well as advocate for true water conservation and acquiring additional water resources- assuring Kyle will not need to continually rely on other cities for water. Finally, I will advocate for our road bond to be spent updating the most utilized and needed road improvements and ensuring fiscal responsibility on the money spent.

A good city council plays a crucial role in governing and representing the interests of the community. As mayor I will promote equal access to information for all council members, equal council input and representation for the city’s long-term vision while setting a high standard of council accountability by leading with the highest honesty, integrity, and fairness in all dealings. As mayor I will work toward shaping a more unified city council who are committed to continual improvement, seeking feedback, evaluating its performance, and making necessary adjustments to better serve our community.

3. What challenges do you anticipate in this role and how will you face them?

Often, our city leadership avoids addressing the economic disparities within our city, with the exception of the need for a grocery store on the east. The failure to address this issue creates an obstacle for Kyle becoming a more equitable city. While I recognize that my vision of Kyle being a more economically equitable city may be a challenge, as mayor I will address this issue by ensuring council is provided with and receives accurate information, including a true assessment of current development, future resources, and the city’s limitations on both. With this information I have no doubt our council can and will work together to build an equitable, self-sustainable city.

An additional challenge I anticipate is shifting the city’s budget priorities from discretionary spending to essential necessities. While I value concepts such as the pedestrian tunnel and the establishment of new parks, I also recognize the importance of addressing unmet needs in our city, such as sidewalks, lighting improvements, and updating existing parks. This year’s 2023-2024 budget marked the city’s first time allocating $1,000,000 for road maintenance, a figure I believe that should have been set years ago. I will address essential necessities by requesting and researching information and reports which provide real-time assessments of our city’s needs. As mayor I will continue to advocate for ways to identify alternative solutions to address needs while making bonding the last priority. For example, I will focus on bringing a YMCA in Kyle to help meet residents’ needs as opposed to focusing on a $100,000,000 bond for a combined recreation center, library, and community center.

4. Are you a morning person or a night owl?

I’m both. I live by mindset “There will be plenty of time to sleep when you’re dead”.

5. What are your leadership qualities?

I would like to preface with the fact that I have felt significant personal growth over my time on council and consider myself a continual work in progress. Over the past three years, I have dedicated myself to improving my leadership abilities. I have focused on improving my communication skills, by focusing on active listening over speaking. My background in mediation has been invaluable in my interactions with residents, landowners, and businesses, helping to find and create a common ground while fostering collaboration.

Moreover, I have embraced the challenges in making tough decisions. For instance, during the 2021 snowstorm, I, along with fellow leaders, demonstrated unwavering dedication in providing essential support to our residents, even when initially told that nothing could be done. Additionally, my capacity to formulate thoughtful questions has been instrumental in my decision-making process, helping me to make thoughtful and concise votes. I am also guided by self-awareness, which allows me to identify both my strengths and need for improvement, contributing to personal growth and enabling effective leadership.

Finally, I hold myself to the highest ethical standards, ensuring that my actions consistently align with my deeply held values. My unwavering commitment to integrity is essential in building and maintaining trust among those I serve.

ROBERT FERGUSON

1. What or who inspired you to run for office?

Questionable response to the needs of the seniors in our community over the last few years troubled me deeply since seniors over age 50 represent approximately 30% of the population. I asked men, with a foundation in our community and fellowship at church to pray for guidance this led to a strong urging to place my name on the ballot.

2. What are some key issues that you are hoping to address if you are elected to office?

Other than the known issues of uncontrolled population growth with congested roads and issues with water availability

Create a community center incorporating the following services currently in our community that were effective when we had a population of 30,000 but not our current 60,000 and growing: Chamber of Commerce, Veteran Services, Food Bank, Meals on Wheels, Active Senior Center with a serviceable Kitchen, Library with meeting rooms, Exercise facility, Indoor or covered outdoor Olympic pools, Soccer and Baseball fields located near the proposed tunnel that is to connect East and West Kyle finally be impressive in appearance to draw high paying quality business and population to avoid Kyle becoming a bedroom community.

Improve communications between citizens and government. I suggest using training modules via nextdoor, e-mails, or one on one contact for those in our community than do not have these services, to avoid disenfranchisement of our citizens.

Working with the data base of employers for citizens to provide park and ride opportunities to further minimize traffic congestion.

3. What challenges do you anticipate in this role and how will you face them?

The primary challenge is to resolve negative back stabbing attitude fracturing our town. With a history of team lead in industry I would apply my listening skills so that citizen issues are heard and acted upon.

4. Are you a morning person or a night owl?

Being retired I am both a morning and nighttime person, ranging from 4:30 am to 11:00 pm.

5. What are your leadership qualities?

Leadership requires delegation of responsibility without over emphasis of my own personal goals. My relevant team leadership with budget authorities ranging from 2M to 200M, presentations before the DOE,six sigma training, but the most important value is the understand that the least important word is “I” and the most is “We” the basic requirement of being an effective listener by which you learn more than you could imagine. Make your Yes Yes and Your No No.

*LINDA TENORIO DECLINED TO SUBMIT RESPONSES.

CANDIDATES FOR KYLE CITY COUNCIL – DISTRICT 4

DR. LAURALEE HARRIS

1. What or who inspired you to run for office?

I have been involved with government in many aspects, including serving on a planning and zoning commission for 7 years, the Kyle Parks and Recreation Board for two years and teaching criminal justice and public administration at Angelo State. My Master of Public Administration and Doctor of Public Health degrees have supported my enthusiasm for public service. I enjoy working with elected officials and government administration at all levels, but especially municipal. I have been an involved Kyle Parks Board member. With that experience and knowledge of the issues facing Kyle, I believe I can be even more effective on the City Council.

2. What are some key issues that you are hoping to address if you are elected to office?

• Managing growth. Enhance ordinances, standards and oversight to assure developers are held to high standards for protection of environment and resources, are proposing effective and appropriate land uses, comply with high design standards, are adding to the diversity of housing and retail, and contribute to a high quality of life for residents.

• Management of water, wastewater & electric utilities. We must develop effective conservation policies, move our wastewater reuse program forward faster, assure new businesses and residential development have water and electricity conservation plans, and work regionally to assure equitable use of the Edwards, Trinity and Carrizo-Wilcox aquifers as well as surface water resources.

• Move downtown redevelopment forward in a thoughtful, innovative, transparent and sustainable manner.

• Enhance use of best models of development including LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) building certification, AARP Livable Communities standards, Blue Zones concepts for community well-being and new urban design.

• Transparency and communication. Even with so many ways the city tries to keep our residents informed there is still a perception that things are happening outside of the public purview. I believe this can, in large part, be improved.

• Enhancing quality of life, community cohesion and pride, including: emphasis on enhancing our parks and trails system; promoting the Vybe trail for improvement of bicycle safety, walkability and connections; improving recreational resources; development of a community center and a senior center; promoting locally owned businesses and restaurants, entertainment and arts venues.

3. What challenges do you anticipate in this role and how will you face them?

• Balancing individual property owner rights with community-wide needs and goals. It is crucial that property owners not feel disenfranchised as our city deals with dramatic growth. I will respect our legacy, minority and elderly community members and will work with them to resolve issues related to growth and development and service equity.

• Working as a team with other City Council members. I will work to build trust and an atmosphere of collaboration, though Council members may hold differing views on any issue.

• Working with city administration to provide the highest possible level of service quality and responsiveness given budgetary constraints. This will include meeting with department heads to resolve issues rather than trying to address them during council meetings.

• Assuring transparency in decision-making. This includes, as much as legally possible, limiting the items on the Executive Meeting agenda, requesting community input, and providing information promptly to our citizens.

• Communicating effectively with city residents, boards and committees. I will respect the input of all our citizens, whether or not I personally agree with their views. I will provide multiple channels for people to contact me with concerns and ideas, and will regularly communicate information through social networks, email and neighborhood meetings.

4. Are you a morning person or a night owl?

I’m most productive early afternoon through mid-evening. I’m a Texas Master Naturalist, and projects may be pre-dawn to late night. I enjoy them all!

5. What are your leadership qualities?

Consensus builder; Collaboration facilitator; Goal oriented; Unique ability to recognize and analyze needs, gaps and resources; Long-range orientation; Persistence; Sensitive to values and views of others; Excellent communication skills. I started and led to successful completion numerous projects and programs including: founded domestic violence shelter; founded three community-based facilities for people with developmental disabilities; started a nonprofit transportation service for elderly and people with disabilities serving 11 cities in NE Tarrant County; facilitated development and implementation of Tarrant County-wide mental health and criminal justice programs including officer training, mental health on-call for field response to officer requests for assistance, mental health court; fundraising for Wimberley Valley Radio initial station equipment and studio; Kyle Parks and Recreation Community Garden funding and design. I have received multiple recognitions and awards for my leadership, including Business & Professional Women Texas Young Careerist, JC Penney SW Region Golden Rule Award, Tarrant County Legacy of Women award. I have served on the boards of seven state-wide and regional advocacy and service organizations.

When she was very young my granddaughter’s friend asked me what I do. She replied for me, “She is retired so she doesn’t don’t go to a job. Now she’s a learner and teaches people what she learns.” Maybe being a learner and a teacher is the essence of leadership.

MARC McKINNEY

1. What or who inspired you to run for office?

I’ve always had a passion to serve. I’ve been active with several charity organizations, trying to make my world just a little bit better; but never imagined running for public office. My best friend is a former judge, and he inspired me to push myself to do more. I’ve since developed a deep love for our city, and want to do everything in my power to make it as wonderful of a place to live as humanly possible.

2. What are some key issues that you are hoping to address if you are elected to office?

For me, it’s all about quality of life. There is so much work that needs to be done. I want to work on developing and improving our roadways so that we’re all spending more time with our families and less time in traffic. I want to make sure our first responders have the resources they need to keep us safe. I want to make sure we are protecting and expanding our limited water resources. We need to actively recruit and promote retail business in the city, with an emphasis on local entrepreneurs. For too long, Kyle has been considered a “bedroom community”, and it’s beyond time that we balance our retail/residential environment, while hopefully giving our small business owning neighbors an opportunity to compete with the chains. We need more places to spend our hard earned money closer to home. Balancing our retail tax receipts will allow us to shift our reliance some from property taxes, and allow us to ease the burden on our households.

3. What challenges do you anticipate in this role and how will you face them?

Many of these issues are involved with, but not entirely encompassed by, city government. Many projects require coordination with other government entities or private developers. Several of our road projects involve state or county cooperation. Retail developers don’t have the city’s best interests at heart. I will proactively work to rally the necessary people to work together to make Kyle the absolute best it can be.

4. Are you a morning person or a night owl?

A bit of both. I’ve always been a night owl, but I’m discovering as I get older, that my natural wake up time has gotten earlier and earlier.

5. What are your leadership qualities?

I’ve been a leader in my business environment for two decades. My employees and contemporaries categorize me as tough but fair. I approach problems pragmatically and work to accomplish the best outcome possible. I strive for diplomacy, but also have the ability to be tough when necessary to achieve a goal. At times, in negotiations, the city needs someone who isn’t afraid to be the strong voice of the people. I’ve always been the “get stuff done” guy, and will take that same energy and approach to representing the incredible citizens of District 4.

JAKE WEBB

1. What or who inspired you to run for office?

I’ve always had a heart for public service, and I look for ways to use my talents and skill set to add value to my community (I also serve as the President of the Plum Creek HOA). Kyle is entering such a critical stage of growth, and we have an incredible opportunity to shape the identity of our City — and I want to be a part of that. I’m running because I have the qualifications and experience to guide our development in a direction that serves our residents and reflects our shared vision for Kyle.

2. What are some key issues that you are hoping to address if you are elected to office?

1). Infrastructure – Infrastructure isn’t keeping up pace with the development. We need to diversify our water supply, and we should significantly expand programs that provide incentives for residents and businesses to reduce water use.

We need to focus on roads in poor repair and with high traffic. Many of our high traffic intersections are in front of schools, and we need to implement these solutions that will make these areas safer while accommodating future growth.

2). Cost of Living – As we grow, expand our infrastructure and consider incentives for development, it’s important that we don’t put that cost back on existing residents. Cost of living is one of Kyle’s biggest selling points, and we need to be careful not to let the high cost of living we’ve seen in neighboring cities creep into Kyle. I don’t want us to ever get to a point where we have to make a choice between raising taxes or cutting city services.

3). Balanced Development – We can’t stop the growth coming to Kyle, but we have an opportunity to make sure it’s done properly and to guide it in a direction that reflects the shared vision we have for our City. Strategic and balanced development is key to reducing the strain on city services, infrastructure, traffic and cost of living. The end result will be the right mix of multi-family and single family residential, commercial, retail, and industrial space that will support our city and deliver on the vision we share.

3. What challenges do you anticipate in this role and how will you face them?

The biggest challenge we’ll face – and also the key to moving things forward on Council – is creating a consensus and working with other Council members to deliver a product that we can all get behind. We need a council that supports each other and works together towards a common goal. It’s important that we decide on a clear direction – based on resident feedback and strategic planning – and communicate that clearly to city staff and residents. Tough choices can’t be avoided, but we’ll be sure we’re making the right decision if we keep the best interest of our community in mind.

4. Are you a morning person or a night owl?

As much as I miss all those years of being a night owl…I’m very much a morning person!

5. What are your leadership qualities?

I’m experienced and well-versed in the issues our city is facing today. I also spend a lot of time talking to residents and understanding their vision, because ultimately this job is to represent members of our community.

• I currently serve as the President of the Plum Creek HOA. During that time, we’ve reduced expenses and balanced our budget – avoiding significant proposed increases to HOA dues over the past 2 years.

• I’ve worked with Chambers of Commerce and City officials to deliver solutions that impacted local businesses and residents’ quality of life.

• I spent 10 years in banking, much of that time underwriting master planned communities and construction projects. I know how developments work and how we can guide them in a direction that reflects our shared vision for Kyle.

CLAUDIA ZAPATA

1. What or who inspired you to run for office?

I am inspired by the women in my family. I was raised by strong women, and I am who I am because of them. My Abuela Maria is confident, dignified, and works harder than anyone I have ever met. My mom is compassionate, intelligent, and creative. My Abuela Nati is quiet, calm, and clever. My aunts are loud, proud, and resilient. Each of them played a key role in raising me as I am the product of a single mom. I will work every day to honor them by doing for others what they did for me.

2. What are some key issues that you are hoping to address if you are elected to office?

Anti-Displacement Initiatives: A critical priority is implementing anti-displacement initiatives, programs, and ordinances. While the Downtown Master Plan encourages mixed-use zoning and our Comprehensive Plan moves us towards urban density, we must do so thoughtfully, avoiding the displacement of hundreds of residents in the process.

Balanced Growth: Balancing economic development with community preservation poses a delicate challenge as it requires navigating between fostering growth and preserving a community’s identity. Our current boom in growth is leading to over-commercialization, increased traffic congestion, and alterations in local culture. To address this, effective strategies involve the implementation of zoning regulations aligned with the community’s vision and offering incentives to support local businesses.

Sustainable Water Management: Addressing our water needs is a multifaceted challenge. Firstly, we must decrease the impact of growth on our water.. Secondly, we need to acknowledge the financial burden on taxpayers when tapping into alternative water sources. To achieve these goals, we can mandate rainwater harvesting for new developments and promote sustainability initiatives such as eco-friendly construction and energy-efficient infrastructure.

Examples of effective anti-displacement policies include property tax relief programs that cap annual increases for long-term homeowners and home improvement grants to help homeowners maintain their properties without financial burden. These measures ensure that homeowners can stay in their homes without facing displacement due to rising property values.

Balanced growth can be achieved by incentivizing local small businesses through tax breaks or grants, while also implementing stricter inclusionary zoning policies requiring developers to include more affordable housing units within high-density developments. These strategies create economic opportunities and prevent housing imbalances.

For sustainable water management, we can promote conservation through public education campaigns. Additionally, fees for developers that do not participate in rainwater harvesting can be reinvested in water conservation programs, creating a self-sustaining system that benefits both the environment and taxpayers.

3. What challenges do you anticipate in this role and how will you face them?

One of the most significant challenges is addressing the diverse needs of our community. Our residents come from various backgrounds, with different perspectives and priorities. To navigate this challenge, I will actively engage with constituents, using methods like public forums and surveys to understand their concerns better. Prioritizing inclusivity and respecting all viewpoints is my guiding principle when making decisions.

Budget constraints present another challenge. Our city’s resources are not limitless, which makes balancing essential services and growing demands a complex task. To address this, I will advocate for transparent budgeting processes that involve public input. Prioritizing crucial services, like community safety and infrastructure maintenance, is crucial. I will also explore innovative funding solutions, such as public-private partnerships, to maximize available resources and ensure financial sustainability.

Ensuring transparency and accountability is a constant challenge, too. Open meetings and transparent decision-making can be difficult, especially when dealing with sensitive matters or legal constraints. To overcome this, I will advocate for open meetings while adhering to privacy and legal requirements. Providing clear agendas, minutes, and accessible records to the public is a priority.

Maintaining community engagement beyond election periods is also key. I will establish regular communication channels, such as newsletters, social media, and community forums, to keep constituents informed about ongoing projects and decisions.

4. Are you a morning person or a night owl?

I am most definitely a night owl! I find that when I get home from work is when I have the most time to myself.

5. What are your leadership qualities?

I work hard to embody three fundamental leadership qualities: integrity, accountability, and compassion. These are also attributes that uphold effective and responsible governance.

Firstly, integrity is the bedrock of any trustworthy leader. It demands that I remain steadfast in my values and principles while upholding honesty in all my actions. When integrity guides our decisions, we become genuine representatives of the people, acting with sincerity and transparency.

Accountability is equally vital. I not only ask for accountability but actively embrace it. It signifies my commitment to continuously serve the best interests of all. Accountability demonstrates my readiness to learn, evolve, and adapt to the ever-changing needs of our community.

Lastly, compassion forms the heart of public service. When elected officials approach their roles with empathy and genuine concern for all, it strengthens their ability to bridge divides and address the diverse needs of their constituents. Compassion reminds me that I am elected to serve humanity as a whole, even those with whom I may disagree.

These are my guiding principles as I embark on the path of public service. Leaders who embody these values not only earn the trust of their constituents but also have the potential to bring about positive and lasting change in the lives of the people they serve. I will work every day to ensure that these qualities are present as I serve the people of Kyle as their next Councilwoman.