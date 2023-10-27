Texas Water Utilities partners with KPD for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

KYLE — Texas Water Utilities will continue its partnership with the Kyle Police Department and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to provide a medication disposal site on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Kyle residents and neighbors are invited to attend from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28 at the Kyle Public Safety Center and Police Department, which is located at 1700 Kohlers Crossing.

Prescription drugs disposed of improperly through flushing or drains can affect t...