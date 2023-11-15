Daughters of the American Revolution plant living memorial

In anticipation of the 250th birthday of the United States of America on July 4, 2026, members of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Sarah Pound Chapter planted a tree as a living memorial to honor the “brave patriots who fought and died to make our independence possible.” A dedication ceremony was held on Sunday, Nov. 12 at the Pound House Farmstead, located at 570 Founders Park Road in Dripping Springs.

...