Daughters of the American Revolution plant living memorial
PHOTO BY ASHLEY KONTNIER Pictured, representatives of Boy Scout Troop 280 take a moment to smile for the camera before the presentation of the colors.
Community, Hays County, News
Ashley Kontnier on
November 15, 2023
Daughters of the American Revolution plant living memorial

In anticipation of the 250th birthday of the United States of America on July 4, 2026, members of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Sarah Pound Chapter planted a tree as a living memorial to honor the “brave patriots who fought and died to make our independence possible.” A dedication ceremony was held on Sunday, Nov. 12 at the Pound House Farmstead, located at 570 Founders Park Road in Dripping Springs.

Dripping Springs OKs employee referral program
Dripping Springs, Main, News
Dripping Springs OKs employee referral program
DRIPPING SPRINGS – The city of Dripping Springs will now have a permanent recruitment incentive for employees. In February 2023, city council, upon ci...
November 15, 2023
EmilyAnn Trail of Lights celebrates 25 years
Community, Main, News, Wimberley
EmilyAnn Trail of Lights celebrates 25 years
WIMBERLEY – Strolling through local neighborhoods to gaze upon the twinkling lights and festive displays is a family tradition for many around the hol...
November 15, 2023
9-year-old dreams big with cookie business
Main, News, Wimberley
9-year-old dreams big with cookie business
WIMBERLEY — A little kindness can go a long way. For Sky Vaughan, a 9-year-old local entrepreneur, her daily mission for baking cookies is to brighten...
November 15, 2023
