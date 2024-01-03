Subscribe
Hays County holds inaugural Mental Health Court commencement
Graphic by Barton Publications
January 3, 2024
January 3, 2024
HAYS COUNTY — The Hays County Mental Health Court hosted the first commencement in celebration of those graduating from the program on Monday, Dec. 11, in the County Court of Law, Courtroom Three. Those in attendance included the family and friends of the program participants.

According to Kaimi Mattila, LCSW, the program’s administrator, this is a momentous occasion for participants who have spent countless hours improving their lives through this process.

“This is a whole year’s worth of them engaging in these services, coming to court two times a month and updating the judge on their process. They met with myself and my staff regularly for different assessments and to just help guide them throughout the program and in reaching their goals,” said Mattila. “It’s just a big achievement and I’m really excited to celebrate them and have them see how many people are invested.”

The graduates began the program between August and December 2022 as part of an open enrollment. Requirements included engaging in social services and meeting with a counselor, caseworker or a psychiatrist. A main point of the program for the court is to provide support if needed, such as employment, education and housing.

There are four inaugural graduates being honored at the commencement. The event included guest speakers such as the Judicial Commission on Mental Health and an individual who has participated in a drug court in Travis County.

The Hays County Mental Health Court was created in 2022 and is headed by Judge Elaine Brown alongside Mattila. The program is dedicated to assisting individuals with mental health issues, substance abuse or intellectual developmental disabilities who are facing legal charges. Its purpose is to provide participants an alternative to incarceration.

“It is a really profound and powerful thing that hasn’t necessarily been done here. Our population also faces a lot of barriers,” said Mattila. “That’s the most profound thing about [commencement]: it shows that the court is effective in helping people reach their goals and serves as a stabilizing force in their lives. And it’s not only us that have been supporting them, but also the community.”

For more information about the Hays County Mental Health Court, visit www.hayscountytx.com/courts/hays-county-mental-health-court.

