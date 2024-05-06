Subscribe
Three win seats on Dripping Springs ISD Board of Trustees
Stefani Reinold, Shanda DeLeon and Mary Jane Hetrick won seats on the Dripping Springs ISD Board of Trustees during the May 4 election, according to unofficial results.
Megan Navarro
May 6, 2024
DRIPPING SPRINGS — Three candidates — Mary Jane Hetrick, Stefani Reinold and Shanda DeLeon — won seats on the Dripping Springs ISD Board of Trustees in the May 4, 2024 election.

According to unofficial results, Hetrick received 22.5% (3,216) of the votes, Reinold received 20.86% (2,981) and DeLeon received 20.62% (2,948). The two other candidates, Terri Purdy received 18.92% (2,704) of the votes and John Adams received 17.09% (2,442).

Shannon O’Connor’s, who was elected in 2015, and incumbent candidates Hetrick and Reinold’s seats were contested in the election. O’Connor did not seek reelection.

Hetrick has served on the board for nine years. Prior to her role as a trustee, she began serving on the board of directors of the Dripping Springs Education Foundation in 2013, with continuous service through 2024, according to her candidate profile. She has also served as a PTA officer or committee chair at the elementary, middle and high school levels, beginning in 2012. On the school board, she has served as president, vice president, liaison to the Dripping Springs ISD Safety Committee (2018-2023) and chaired several board committees. Additionally, she has been active in state and national legislative advocacy on behalf of DSISD.

Reinold has served on the board for three years. She served as the secretary of the board from May 2022-2023 and as the president of the board since May 2023. Beyond her officer responsibilities, she has served as liaison to the School Health Advisory Council, subcommittee member for superintendent evaluation and board operating procedures, according to her candidate bio.

DeLeon has eight years in the DSISD community. According to her candidate profile, he spent several years in the classroom teaching Pre-AP World Geography, World History and Government before leaving to spend more time focused on being a mom to her three daughters. DeLeon missed teaching, so she found her next passion for being an educator in a swimming pool and in 2019, she was trained and certified as an instructor for Infant Swimming Resource. In addition, she has served in a volunteer capacity at Dripping Springs Elementary, Dripping Springs Middle School and a DSISD Strategic Planning Focus Group.

More information about each candidate can be found at www.dsisdtx.us/Page/207.

All results are unofficial until canvassed.

