Subscribe
DSHS students qualify for regionals
Graphic by Barton Publications
Dripping Springs, Main, News
Staff Report [email protected] on
April 5, 2023
DSHS students qualify for regionals

DRIPPING SPRINGS — The Dripping Springs High School UIL Academics team qualified 10 students and one team for the 6A Region IV Academic Meet after competing at the District 26-6A competition last weekend.

Students who placed in the top three of their respective events and the first-place team qualified for regionals. Jake Broyles (Prose Interpretation), Elodie Griffin (Spelling) and Devansh Parwal (Social Studies) came away with top honors in their events. The DSHS spelling team of Griffin Parwal (2nd), Elizabeth Tullos (tied 3rd) and Merrick Landi (tied 3rd) captured the district title. Quinn Foley was a runner-up (Editorial Writing), while Rebeca Avalos-Oviedo (Literary Criticism), Alicia Hernandez (Prose Interpretation), Zoey Parks (Poetry Interpretation) and Deval Vazir (Informative Speaking) were third-place finishers.

Coaches with students advancing to Region are Daniel Allen (Spelling), Davy Holmes (Prose and Poetry Interpretation, Informative Speaking), Nick Overmyer (Social Studies), Emma Rose Stringham (Editorial Writing) and Karen Tiller (Literary Criticism).

The Region meet will be held Saturday, April 22 at the University of Texas at San Antonio campus.

Regional Qualifiers

Editorial Writing

Quinn Foley, 2nd

Informative Speaking

Deval Vazir, 3rd

Literary Criticism

Rebeca Avalos-Oviedo, 3rd

Poetry Interpretation

Zoey Parks, 3rd

Prose Interpretation

Jake Broyles, 1st

Alicia Hernandez, 3rd

Social Studies

Devansh Parwal, 1st

Spelling

Team, 1st

Elodie Griffin, 1st

Devansh Parwal, 2nd

Elizabeth Tullos, tied 3rd

Merrick Landi, tied 3rd

Dripping Springs Tigers, News, Sports
DS Girls Soccer season ends in double OT loss
Dripping Springs — The game was tied 2-2 in the Regional Quarterfinal playoff game last Friday night at Tiger Stadium and Lady Tigers’ MVP goalkeeper ...
April 5, 2023
Tigers advance to regional semifinals
Dripping Springs Tigers, Main, Sports
Tigers advance to regional semifinals
AUSTIN — The Dripping Springs Tigers took on the Stony Point Tigers in the UIL 6A Regional Quarterfinals at the Toney Burger Center in Austin. The Dri...
April 5, 2023
DSISD announces campus teachers of year
Community, Dripping Springs, Education, News
DSISD announces campus teachers of year
DRIPPING SPRINGS — Dripping Springs ISD recognized the 2022-23 Campus Teachers of the Year. The staff of each school selected these educators through ...
April 5, 2023
WHS UIL Academic Team dominates
Main, News, Wimberley
WHS UIL Academic Team dominates
WIMBERLEY — The Wimberley High School UIL Academic Team dominated the District 27-4A Academic Meet, winning a staggering 604 points — 342 points more ...
April 5, 2023
DSISD names CFO
Dripping Springs, Main, News
DSISD names CFO
DRIPPING SPRINGS — Last week, the Dripping Springs ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved Gina Mitschke as the district’s new chief financial offi...
April 5, 2023
Hi-Steppers are national champions
Dripping Springs, Education, Main, News
Hi-Steppers are national champions
Pleasing the crowd DRIPPING SPRINGS — The Dripping Springs High School Hi-Steppers won the Crowdpleasers National Showcase in Orlando, Florida on Marc...
April 5, 2023
Most Read
HCSO makes arrest in narcotics case
Kyle, Main...
HCSO makes arrest in narcotics case
By By: Natalie Frels [email protected] 
March 31, 2023
In March, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office Special Services Unit launched a narcotics investigation on a residence in the 200 block of Dusky Thrush Dr...
Dreaming of crawfish in Dripping Springs
Community, Dripping Springs...
Dreaming of crawfish in Dripping Springs
March 22, 2023
To celebrate its grand reopening, Dreamland in Dripping Springs held a crawfish boil at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 18. According to Avery Finch, direct...
2nd Annual Buda Crawfest delights
Buda, Community
2nd Annual Buda Crawfest delights
March 29, 2023
It was all sunshine and crawfish at the 2nd Annual Buda Crawfest, which was held at Buck's Backyard on Saturday, March 25. In addition to a feast of c...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: [email protected]

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.