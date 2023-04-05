DSHS students qualify for regionals

DRIPPING SPRINGS — The Dripping Springs High School UIL Academics team qualified 10 students and one team for the 6A Region IV Academic Meet after competing at the District 26-6A competition last weekend.

Students who placed in the top three of their respective events and the first-place team qualified for regionals. Jake Broyles (Prose Interpretation), Elodie Griffin (Spelling) and Devansh Parwal (Social Studies) came away with top honors in their events. The DSHS spelling team of Griffin Parwal (2nd), Elizabeth Tullos (tied 3rd) and Merrick Landi (tied 3rd) captured the district title. Quinn Foley was a runner-up (Editorial Writing), while Rebeca Avalos-Oviedo (Literary Criticism), Alicia Hernandez (Prose Interpretation), Zoey Parks (Poetry Interpretation) and Deval Vazir (Informative Speaking) were third-place finishers.

Coaches with students advancing to Region are Daniel Allen (Spelling), Davy Holmes (Prose and Poetry Interpretation, Informative Speaking), Nick Overmyer (Social Studies), Emma Rose Stringham (Editorial Writing) and Karen Tiller (Literary Criticism).

The Region meet will be held Saturday, April 22 at the University of Texas at San Antonio campus.

Regional Qualifiers

Editorial Writing

Quinn Foley, 2nd

Informative Speaking

Deval Vazir, 3rd

Literary Criticism

Rebeca Avalos-Oviedo, 3rd

Poetry Interpretation

Zoey Parks, 3rd

Prose Interpretation

Jake Broyles, 1st

Alicia Hernandez, 3rd

Social Studies

Devansh Parwal, 1st

Spelling

Team, 1st

Elodie Griffin, 1st

Devansh Parwal, 2nd

Elizabeth Tullos, tied 3rd

Merrick Landi, tied 3rd