DSHS students qualify for regionals

DRIPPING SPRINGS — The Dripping Springs High School UIL Academics team qualified 10 students and one team for the 6A Region IV Academic Meet after competing at the District 26-6A competition last weekend.
Students who placed in the top three of their respective events and the first-place team qualified for regionals. Jake Broyles (Prose Interpretation), Elodie Griffin (Spelling) and Devansh Parwal (Social Studies) came away with top honors in their events. The DSHS spelling team of Griffin Parwal (2nd), Elizabeth Tullos (tied 3rd) and Merrick Landi (tied 3rd) captured the district title. Quinn Foley was a runner-up (Editorial Writing), while Rebeca Avalos-Oviedo (Literary Criticism), Alicia Hernandez (Prose Interpretation), Zoey Parks (Poetry Interpretation) and Deval Vazir (Informative Speaking) were third-place finishers.
Coaches with students advancing to Region are Daniel Allen (Spelling), Davy Holmes (Prose and Poetry Interpretation, Informative Speaking), Nick Overmyer (Social Studies), Emma Rose Stringham (Editorial Writing) and Karen Tiller (Literary Criticism).
The Region meet will be held Saturday, April 22 at the University of Texas at San Antonio campus.
Regional Qualifiers
Editorial Writing
Quinn Foley, 2nd
Informative Speaking
Deval Vazir, 3rd
Literary Criticism
Rebeca Avalos-Oviedo, 3rd
Poetry Interpretation
Zoey Parks, 3rd
Prose Interpretation
Jake Broyles, 1st
Alicia Hernandez, 3rd
Social Studies
Devansh Parwal, 1st
Spelling
Team, 1st
Elodie Griffin, 1st
Devansh Parwal, 2nd
Elizabeth Tullos, tied 3rd
Merrick Landi, tied 3rd