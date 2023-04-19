Subscribe
New Wimberley HS assistant principal named
April 19, 2023
WIMBERLEY — Wimberley ISD announced that Jason Giesen, a current teacher, has been named the next assistant principal of Wimberley High School.

The WISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved the hire at its special meeting on April 12. The move will officially go into effect for the 2023-24 school year, though Giesen will have the opportunity for on-the-job training through the end of this school year.

“I’m humbled to be selected for this position,” Giesen said. “While it feels bittersweet to leave a position I love so much, I’m excited for the opportunity to be able to support our staff and students across the entire WHS campus. I look forward to the challenge of helping raise the already high standards of excellence we have here at WHS, and contributing wherever I can.”

Giesen will be assuming the assistant principal duties from Shad Scharlach, who was named the WISD Transportation Director at the end of February. Giesen and his wife Rhonda, who works in the WISD business office, have two daughters who attend WISD schools.

He has a bachelor’s degree from Tarleton State University in agricultural services and development and a master’s degree in educational administration from Concordia University.

Currently, in his eighth year at WHS, Giesen is an agricultural mechanics teacher. He has also served as the FFA advisor and STEAM Fair coordinator. Prior to his time at WHS, Giesen taught in San Marcos and Mineral Wells and also spent 10 years working in his family’s construction business.

“Mr. Giesen knows our students well, and over the years he has established good student relationships that are built upon mutual respect and high expectations,” WHS Principal Ryan Wilkes said. “He’s someone I can trust and count on when it comes to campus safety, student management and emergency situations, which will complement our administration team.”

