Child molester sentenced to 35 years

SAN MARCOS — Hays County District Attorney Kelly Higgins announced today that on Monday, May 1, Nathan Allen, 41, entered a guilty plea to four child abuse charges, according to a press release by the DA’s Office. Allen was then sentenced to 35 years in prison on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child — a law that does not permit release on parole. He will serve every day of the 35-year sentence.

Allen also received two 20-year sentences and one 10-year sentence for indecency with a child to run concurrently with the 35-year sentence, the DA’s office said. Allen was charged with molesting three children between the ages of 6 and 13 in Hays County. During the punishment phase of the trial, the state was also prepared to offer the testimony of two other children that Allen allegedly molested in another jurisdiction.

“Justice was achieved in the case due to the courage the victims had in coming forward and reporting what the defendant had done to them,” said Assistant Criminal District Attorney Shelby Griffin, who prosecuted the case along with ADA Cassidy Story.

Higgins said his office is committed to protecting the most vulnerable members of the community.

“Our office remains steadfast in our commitment to hold perpetrators accountable and to provide justice for survivors of sexual abuse,” he said.