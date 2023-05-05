Subscribe
Child molester sentenced to 35 years
Graphic by Barton Publications
Breaking News, Hays County, News, San Marcos
May 5, 2023
Child molester sentenced to 35 years

SAN MARCOS — Hays County District Attorney Kelly Higgins announced today that on Monday, May 1, Nathan Allen, 41, entered a guilty plea to four child abuse charges, according to a press release by the DA’s Office. Allen was then sentenced to 35 years in prison on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child — a law that does not permit release on parole. He will serve every day of the 35-year sentence.

 

Allen also received two 20-year sentences and one 10-year sentence for indecency with a child to run concurrently with the 35-year sentence, the DA’s office said. Allen was charged with molesting three children between the ages of 6 and 13 in Hays County. During the punishment phase of the trial, the state was also prepared to offer the testimony of two other children that Allen allegedly molested in another jurisdiction.

 

“Justice was achieved in the case due to the courage the victims had in coming forward and reporting what the defendant had done to them,” said Assistant Criminal District Attorney Shelby Griffin, who prosecuted the case along with ADA Cassidy Story.

 

Higgins said his office is committed to protecting the most vulnerable members of the community.

 

“Our office remains steadfast in our commitment to hold perpetrators accountable and to provide justice for survivors of sexual abuse,” he said.

Valentina’s TexMex BBQ to open in Buda
Business, Community, News
Valentina’s TexMex BBQ to open in Buda
BUDA — Valentina’s TexMex BBQ in Buda will soon open its doors in May. The 6,500-square-foot restaurant will provide seating for 235 customers, serve ...
May 5, 2023
Tigers win bi-district over Stony Point
Dripping Springs Tigers, Sports
Tigers win bi-district over Stony Point
Dripping Springs sweeps SPHS DRIPPING SPRINGS — Dripping Springs Tigers Softball (31-7) opened bi-district playoffs with a sweep over Round Rock's Sto...
May 3, 2023
Dripping Springs ISD candidate forum held
Dripping Springs, Education, News
Dripping Springs ISD candidate forum held
DRIPPING SPRINGS — On Thursday, April 13, Dripping Springs ISD (DSISD) Board of Trustees candidates were questioned regarding their plans if they were...
May 3, 2023
Most Read
Hays CISD superintendent addresses fentanyl death
Education, Hays County...
Hays CISD superintendent addresses fentanyl death
By Staff Report HAYS COUNTY 
May 3, 2023
HAYS COUNTY — Following the death of a 15-year-old Lehman High School student that occurred on April 11, Hays CISD sent parents the following email fr...
Former JP’s legacy is family
Hays County, Main...
Former JP’s legacy is family
April 26, 2023
REMEMBERING LAMONT RAMAGE HAYS COUNTY — Former Justice of the Peace Lamont Ramage died Tuesday, April 13 after battling a long illness, surrounded by ...
Hays Heat competes in Austin
Community, Sports
Hays Heat competes in Austin
April 26, 2023
On Saturday, April 22, the Hays CISD Special Olympics team, Hays Heat, traveled to McNeil High School in Austin to compete in the Area 13 Special Olym...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: [email protected]

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.