Kyle PD arrests suspect in vehicle pursuit

(Editor’s Note: This story was updated as of 2:22 p.m. on July 8 to include the driver’s age and information about the passenger.)

KYLE — A suspect was arrested on Saturday, July 8 after leading Kyle Police Department officers in a vehicle pursuit through a neighborhood and on Interstate 35.

Shortly after 8 a.m., KPD officers were dispatched to the Steeplechase neighborhood in Kyle, as nearby residents called and said there was a suspicious person sitting in a vehicle stopped in the middle of the roadway. After arriving on the scene, the officers saw the vehicle traveling on the city streets and driving erratically.

While KPD initially tried to make a traffic stop, the vehicle fled and headed toward Interstate 35 away from the neighborhood.

“They tried to make a traffic stop and the vehicle fled. It made its way toward Interstate 35 from the Steeplechase neighborhood and then went southbound on the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 at a high speed, which is obviously very dangerous,” said KPD Chief Jeff Barnett. “They terminated the pursuit due to the danger to the community. They also notified San Marcos Police Department and Hays County Sheriff’s Office as the vehicle appeared to be leaving the city limits of Kyle.”

Barnett added that a short while later, KPD received a report of a stolen vehicle from a nearby construction site.

“A construction worker had their vehicle stolen and our officers were still in the area from the original pursuit and quickly located the now-stolen vehicle. They initiated a traffic stop and that vehicle fled back to the Steeplechase neighborhood where it came to a stop,” he said. “As he tried to drive between houses, it appears he hit a [Pedernales Electric Cooperative] electrical box and that temporarily knocked out power to some of the surrounding streets, but that has now quickly been restored.”

The driver, identified as 41-year-old Ryan Beason of Kyle, is currently being held at the Hays County Jail on a parole violation warrant. He was charged with multiple offenses, including evading in a motor vehicle (two charges), evading on foot, deadly conduct, reckless driving and duty on striking fixture.

According to Barnett, a female passenger was initially detained at the scene, but was released later without charges being filed.

The Hays Free Press will continue to update the public if more information becomes available.