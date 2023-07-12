Photo by Brittany Kelley The team at Torchy’s Tacos in Kyle poses for a silly photo on opening day, July 5. The new restaurant is located at 19100 S. I-35 Frontage Road, Kyle, TX 78640. Business, Kyle, News Staff Report on July 12, 2023 Torchy’s Tacos opens in Kyle Photo by Brittany Kelley The first customers walk inside the new Torchy’s Tacos in Kyle, where they received a shirt and a voucher for free queso for a year.The team at Torchy’s Tacos in Kyle poses for a silly photo on opening day, July 5. The new restaurant is located at 19100 S. I-35 Frontage Road, Kyle, TX 78640. ...