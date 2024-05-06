Subscribe
Seibel, incumbent Runkle take Hays CISD Board of Trustee seats
May 6, 2024
Courtney Runkle

BUDA — Geoff Seibel and incumbent Courtney Runkle won the seats for Hays CISD Board of Trustees At-Large and District 3 positions, respectively, during the May 4 election, according to unofficial polling results.

Vying for the at-large position was Katy Armstrong, with 41.90% of the votes (908), Geoff Seibel with 54.87% (1,189) and Jay Adcock, with 3.23% (70). Runkle led the District 3 election with 60.81% (211) of the votes, while Ray Chávez had 39.19% (136).

