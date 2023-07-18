HCSO seeks public’s help after locating burnt human remains

KYLE — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance after locating burnt human remains in Kyle.

On July 10, Hays County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of 400 Running Bull Lane in Kyle for a report of a possible deceased person. Deputies were met by a local property owner who located burnt human remains on his property, according to a news release by HCSO on July 18.

Hays County detectives and crime scene personnel responded to the scene and initiated an investigation. An autopsy was then conducted by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office and identified the remains as that of 21-year-old Valentine Castro.

The results of the autopsy are pending, according to HCSO. The suspicious circumstances surrounding Castro’s death are also being actively investigated.

Detectives are asking the public to come forward if anyone has information about Castro’s death. No other information surrounding the circumstances of the incident is available at this time.

If you have information regarding the investigation, contact detective David Maddocks at (512) 749-1186 or david.maddocks@co.hays.tx.us. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-TIPS or you can submit your information online to P3tips.com, as well as submitting a tip on the Hays County Sheriff’s Office app.