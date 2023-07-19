Dripping Springs Women’s Club continues with upcoming season

DRIPPING SPRINGS — Founded 16 years ago, the Dripping Springs Women’s Club (DSWC) seeks to “embody the spirit of community volunteerism and women’s empowerment” and “stands as a testament to the spirit and dedication of the women who have strived to make Dripping Springs a better place,” a news release on July 11 stated.

Located in the heart of Dripping Springs, DSWC’s origins can be traced back to 2007 after a group of determined women who were leaders in the local nonprofit community recognized the need to come together, share resources and get new and long-time residents active in the community. The first exploratory meeting was held on Feb. 20 more than 16 years ago at Rockin’ A’s on Mercer Street.

“Today, the legacy of these women has grown to over 200 members,” the release continued. “Through their unity and mutual support, these trailblazing women established a foundation that will continue to make a positive impact for generations to come.”

Founding member and first DSWC President Claireen Fellers, who at the time was the president of the Pound House Foundation, realized that similar to other organizations in town, it needed more volunteers and yearned for more active participation in the club.

“I just thought, ‘Why don’t we start a women’s club to bring some of the new women in and get them active in the community and let them know what all’s available?’” said Fellers, who contacted the presidents of most of the other larger nonprofit organizations in town. “We got together, and we all had the same need to bring in the new people and get them involved. So, we joined together, and that’s what we did.”

For the first few years, meetings were held at local businesses, including the Terrace Club and the Episcopal Church. With a focus on community involvement and philanthropy, the club aimed to uplift the area and empower its residents. This mission, according to the release, remains at the core of the DSWC’s activities to this day: “to host meaningful and valuable speakers that highlight important and relevant topics, learn about the local non-profits in the region and provide scholarships for young women in the DSISD school district.

“From its humble beginnings to its enduring impact, the club’s dedication to community development has shaped the town’s identity and improved the lives of its residents,” the release stated. “As Dripping Springs continues to grow and evolve, the DSWC remains a beacon of inspiration, driving positive change and leaving an indelible mark on the generations to come.”

The 2023-24 season of DSWC is set to begin in August with a kick-off party. Regular luncheon programs are held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month at Dripping Springs Distilling, 5330 Bell Springs Road. They will begin the third week of September and run through May For more information, visit www.dswomensclub.com.