Dripping Springs High School graduates attend HOSA conference

DRIPPING SPRINGS — Dripping Springs High School graduates Priya Chandrani and Connor Johnson were two of 12,000 attendees at the HOSA International Leadership Conference June 21-24 in Dallas.

Both were international qualifiers in the Healthcare Issues Exam after placing in the top 10% of competitors at the state competition.

In Dallas, Chandrani placed fourth on the Academic Testing Center’s Leadership Test, a 50-item multiple choice test used to demonstrate students’ basic knowledge in preparation to become future health professionals.

Chandrani will be attending Texas A&M University for biology/pre-med while Johnson will pursue a degree in public health at Texas Tech University.