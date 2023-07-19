Subscribe
Dripping Springs High School graduates attend HOSA conference
Graphic by Barton Publications
Staff Report on
July 19, 2023
Dripping Springs High School graduates attend HOSA conference

Priya Chandrani

Connor Johnson

DRIPPING SPRINGS — Dripping Springs High School graduates Priya Chandrani and Connor Johnson were two of 12,000 attendees at the HOSA International Leadership Conference June 21-24 in Dallas.

Both were international qualifiers in the Healthcare Issues Exam after placing in the top 10% of competitors at the state competition.

In Dallas, Chandrani placed fourth on the Academic Testing Center’s Leadership Test, a 50-item multiple choice test used to demonstrate students’ basic knowledge in preparation to become future health professionals.

Chandrani will be attending Texas A&M University for biology/pre-med while Johnson will pursue a degree in public health at Texas Tech University.

Breaking News, Hays County, Kyle, Main, News
Community, Dripping Springs, Main, News
Community, Dripping Springs, Main, News
