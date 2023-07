Photo by Ashley Kontnier Kyle City Council members from 2020 to today are joined by Chief Jeff Barnett, Assistant Chief Pedro Hernandez and Assistant City Manager Amber Schmeits to cut the ribbon on the new Public Safety Center. Pictured, from left: former council members Alex Villalobos and Tracy Scheel, current council member Miguel Zuniga, former council member Robert Rizo, current council members Michael Tobias (mayor pro tem) and Ashlee Bradshaw, Mayor Travis Mitchell, current council members Yvonne Flores-Cale, Daniela Parsley and Bear Heiser, Assistant Chief Hernandez, Chief Barnett and Assistant City Manager Schmeits.

Kyle cuts ribbon on Public Safety Center KYLE — The saying goes, 'Everything is bigger in Texas,' and the city of Kyle proved it with the opening of its new, 64,000-square-foot Public Safety Center located on Kohlers Crossing.