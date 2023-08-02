Post Road fire burns 3 acres

Crews responded to a wildfire in the 2700 block of Post Road near Five Mile Dam in the early evening hours of Monday, July 31. The fire began at 5:14 p.m. with a vehicular accident, according to the Hays County Office of Emergency Management. The fire burned approximately three acres and was contained as of 6:50 p.m. on Monday, Hays County officials said. All nine Hays County Emergency Services districts were at the scene, as well as San Marcos Hays County EMS, DPS, Union Pacific and San Marcos Fire Department.