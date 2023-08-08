25-acre wildfire 90% contained in Kyle, evacuation lifted

KYLE — Following a 400-acre wildfire that sparked on Saturday, Aug. 5 in San Marcos, agencies were called to assist in a wildfire (known as the Oak Hills Fire) in Kyle on Tuesday afternoon.

The Hays County Wildland Task Force was activated for a wildfire in the 290 block of Roland Lane, in Kyle on Tuesday, Aug. 8. The fire, which has burned an estimated 25 acres, is 90% contained as of 3:55 p.m.

According to Kyle Mayor Travis Mitchell, there have been no structure fires or loss of life.

Homes were evacuated out of an abundance of caution. The Kyle Public Library, First Baptist Church in Kyle or Krug Activity Center are currently open for temporary shelter.

The evacuation was lifted as of 4:07 p.m., according to the Hays County Office of Emergency Management.

“As always, the response by our heroes was amazing,” Mayor Mitchell said.

For more information and updates, visit https://www.haysinformed.com/

This is a developing story. The Hays Free Press will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.