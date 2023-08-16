Summer’s ending, but the heat isn’t

Sports physician warns against heat illnesses in athletes

HAYS COUNTY — As summer comes to an end and school begins, students are preparing to enter the sports season in the ever-climbing temperatures of Central Texas. According to Dr. Leigh Romero, a primary care sports medicine physician at Ascension Seton in Austin, there are 9,000 heat related illnesses reported annually in high school sports and they are the third most common cause of death in athletes.