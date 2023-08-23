Car accident in Buda leaves 1 dead

GoFundMe launched to raise money for medical costs, funeral expenses

BUDA — A woman died and two individuals were injured last week when they were involved in a two-vehicle collision on FM 1626 in Buda.

At approximately 7:13 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16, the Buda Police Department was dispatched to a major accident at the intersection of FM 1626 and Old Black Colony Road in Buda. According to BPD, two vehicles, a silver Infiniti G35 and a red Nissan Altima, collided.

Buda Fire Department and EMS also responded to the accident and they transported a male driver to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle.

Life-saving measures on Jordan Ashlei Herman, a 33-year-old Buda resident, were attempted at the scene. Herman was then transported to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased at approximately 7:50 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 Beth Smith.

Herman was a coach at AAGI Gymnastics and a beloved member of the community. She leaves behind her 2-year-old daughter, Lacy, who sustained minimal injuries and was transported to Dell Children’s Medical Center in Austin.

Herman’s family has created a GoFundMe to help with medical costs, funeral services and future expenses for Lacy.

Residents can visit www.bit.ly/3KPGOCn to donate to the family.