Hays CISD receptionist receives Coin of Excellence

Superintendent Dr. Eric Wright surprised district receptionist Terri Salinas with a Coin of Excellence at Hays CISD Central Office on Sept. 26. Communication Department Secretary Belen Hernandez nominated Terri Salinas to earn a Coin of Excellence for her dedication to the job. “Her customer service skills are always perfect. She has true compassion for everyone’s problems and concerns and tries everything to ensure she gets them the answers they need,” Hernandez said. “An example of this: She has gone out of her way to completely walk a Spanish-speaking parent through the website registration instructions because that is just the kind of heart she has!”