Johnson Jags fall to Dripping Springs Tigers, are now 3-3

BUDA — The Johnson High School varsity football team fell to the Dripping Springs Tigers last Friday night.

Johnson Jaguar senior quarterback Carson McMullin (No. 12) had 10 completions on 18 attempts for a total of 149 yards passing. The Jags were only able to manage 66 total yards on a tough Tiger defense.

The Jags will travel to Austin High School for their next game at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5.