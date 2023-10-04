Subscribe
Johnson Jags fall to Dripping Springs Tigers, are now 3-3
Photo BY ALBERT SANCHEZ Johnson Jaguar Kasen Priestly (No. 3) completes a shoestring tackle on Dripping Springs Tiger Kyle Koch (No. 6). Priestly had three solo tackles and one assist.
Dripping Springs Tigers, Johnson Jaguars, Sports
Albert Sanchez on
October 4, 2023
BUDA — The Johnson High School varsity football team fell to the Dripping Springs Tigers last Friday night.

Johnson Jaguar senior quarterback Carson McMullin (No. 12) had 10 completions on 18 attempts for a total of 149 yards passing. The Jags were only able to manage 66 total yards on a tough Tiger defense.

The Jags will travel to Austin High School for their next game at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5.

 

Photo BY ALBERT SANCHEZ
Johnson Jaguar wide receiver Colton Williams (No. 6) runs for a short gain behind teammate Caleb Gomez (No. 78).

