PHOTO BY ALBERT SANCHEZ Senior Maddox Bloomgren (No. 80) dodges Eagle defender Chris Herard (No. 73) for the Tigers' first touchdown of the game. In a post-game interview, Bloomgren said this pitch pass from quarterback Maddox Maher has been successful in the past and he was very excited to score the first touchdown. He also said the team will get back to work and prepare for the Westlake High School Chaparrals on Friday, OCt. 13.

Dripping Springs Tigers shutout Akins High School Eagles With a 48-0 win, the Dripping Springs Tigers shutout the Akins High School Eagles on Homecoming Night on Friday, Oct. 6 — but the festivities started earlier in the week for the Tigers with a campus parade and a pep rally and carnival last Wednesday.