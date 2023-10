Former Tiger stops Dripping Springs again

Westlake High School head coach Tony Salazar excelled in sports as a student at Dripping Springs from 19961999, when he played basketball, baseball, football and ran track and his name can be found in the school’s athletic records. As a head coach, Salazar holds another record; in Dripping Springs’ second year in class 6A, his Westlake teams are 2-0 against the Tigers.