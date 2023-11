PHOTO COURTESY OF LIZ ALFORD The Dripping Springs Tiger Band performs at the Texas Marching Classic on Oct. 14 at the Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex in Austin. Dripping Springs will be one of 43 bands vying for the state championship, with the top 14 bands advancing to the state finals, later this month.

Dripping Springs Tiger Band makes sixth consecutive trip to state contest The Dripping Springs High School Tiger Band qualified for the UIL 6A State Marching Contest after placing among the top five bands at the Area D Marching Contest on Saturday, Oct. 28 in Austin.