Hays Speech, Debate earn points at tournament

HAYS COUNTY — Twenty-five students represented Hays CISD across seven different events at the Boerne-Champion TFA and NIETOC Qualifying Tournament last month.

Eleven of the Hays Speech and Debate students advanced to the final round of competition, bringing home hardware and scoring points toward their TFA State qualifications.

Listed below are the students’ achievements:

Student Congress

Judah Padilla – 4th Place – State Qualifier

Jackson Juel – 7th Place – State Qualifier

Miguel Gonzalez – 13th Place

Novice Extemporaneous Speaking

Wilhelmina Dehart – 1st Place

Barron Liu – 4th Place

Elliot Day – 6th Place

Informative Speaking

Daniela Caceres – 1st Place

Domestic Extemporaneous Speaking

Jackson Juel – 1st Place

Rachel Wood – 3rd Place

Foreign Extemporaneous Speaking

Dorothy Adams – 2nd Place

Judah Padilla – 4th Place

Miguel Gonzalez – Semifinalist

Logan Beyer – Semifinalist

Lincoln Douglas Debate

Rachel Wood – Top Speaker Award