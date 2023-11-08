Hays Speech, Debate earn points at tournament

HAYS COUNTY — Twenty-five students represented Hays CISD across seven different events at the Boerne-Champion TFA and NIETOC Qualifying Tournament last month.
Eleven of the Hays Speech and Debate students advanced to the final round of competition, bringing home hardware and scoring points toward their TFA State qualifications.
Listed below are the students’ achievements:
Student Congress
Judah Padilla – 4th Place – State Qualifier
Jackson Juel – 7th Place – State Qualifier
Miguel Gonzalez – 13th Place
Novice Extemporaneous Speaking
Wilhelmina Dehart – 1st Place
Barron Liu – 4th Place
Elliot Day – 6th Place
Informative Speaking
Daniela Caceres – 1st Place
Domestic Extemporaneous Speaking
Jackson Juel – 1st Place
Rachel Wood – 3rd Place
Foreign Extemporaneous Speaking
Dorothy Adams – 2nd Place
Judah Padilla – 4th Place
Miguel Gonzalez – Semifinalist
Logan Beyer – Semifinalist
Lincoln Douglas Debate
Rachel Wood – Top Speaker Award