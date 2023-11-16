Woman receives sentence for narcotics possession

SAN MARCOS — Janelle Cano pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, an “enhanced” first-degree felony, and possession with intent to deliver heroin, a first-degree felony on Nov. 7.

In March 2023, Cano was driving with her two children when she was pulled over for unauthorized use of a temporary tag, where she authorized a search of her vehicle. Various narcotics were discovered, including 211.52 grams of fentanyl in the form of blue round “M30” pills and colored rectangular pills meant to resemble Xanax.

Cano was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment on both counts. Her plea bargain agreement dismissed a possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine charge and two counts of endangering a child.

The case was investigated by detective Christopher Adams and detective Adam Krueger. The prosecutor was assistant district attorney Sean Szlachtowski.

District attorney Kelly Higgins stated that “Where fentanyl is concerned, our office can be expected to seek lengthy prison sentences in every case.”