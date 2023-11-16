Subscribe
Woman receives sentence for narcotics possession
Janelle Cano
Breaking News, Community, Hays County, News, San Marcos
Staff Report on
November 16, 2023
Woman receives sentence for narcotics possession

SAN MARCOS — Janelle Cano pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, an “enhanced” first-degree felony, and possession with intent to deliver heroin, a first-degree felony on Nov. 7.

 

In March 2023, Cano was driving with her two children when she was pulled over for unauthorized use of a temporary tag, where she authorized a search of her vehicle. Various narcotics were discovered, including 211.52 grams of fentanyl in the form of blue round “M30” pills and colored rectangular pills meant to resemble Xanax.

 

Cano was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment on both counts. Her plea bargain agreement dismissed a possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine charge and two counts of endangering a child.

 

The case was investigated by detective Christopher Adams and detective Adam Krueger. The prosecutor was assistant district attorney Sean Szlachtowski.

 

District attorney Kelly Higgins stated that “Where fentanyl is concerned, our office can be expected to seek lengthy prison sentences in every case.”

No injuries reported following train, car crash
Breaking News, Buda, Hays County, News
No injuries reported following train, car crash
At approximately 8:07 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, the Buda Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle stuck on the train tracks at the crossing at...
November 13, 2023
Hays CISD superintendent addresses overdose
Breaking News, Buda, Community, Education, Kyle, Main, News
Hays CISD superintendent addresses overdose
In an email from Hays CISD Superintendent Dr. Eric Wright, it was announced that earlier this week a 15-year-old student was found deceased in their h...
October 5, 2023
Most Read
November 2023 Election Coverage
Breaking News, Hays County...
November 2023 Election Coverage
By Staff Report 
November 7, 2023
These are the unofficial election results as of 11:11 p.m. on Nov. 7. Results will remain unofficial until canvassed and certified. *State proposition...
Local fruit stand turned bakery celebrates 18 years
Dripping Springs, News
Rolling in love and cinnamon rolls
Local fruit stand turned bakery celebrates 18 years
November 1, 2023
DRIPPING SPRINGS  — Customers are greeted with the sweet smell of fresh cinnamon rolls and other pastries at 8 a.m. when Rolling in Thyme and Dough op...
Hays County Brown Santa looks for elf volunteers
Buda, Community...
Hays County Brown Santa looks for elf volunteers
November 8, 2023
HAYS COUNTY — The Hays County Brown Santa program has started its annual drive for money, food and toys to assist families in need in Hays County. The...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.