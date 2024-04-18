Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center receives $644,000 grant

HAYS COUNTY — The Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center (HCWC) accepted the second half and final payment of the $644,000 grant unanimously approved by the Hays County Commissioners Court in August 2022.

This grant, funded through the Hays County allocation of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and the Local Fiscal Recovery Fund, proved critical financial relief to HCWC in order to mitigate and recover from the extraordinary expenses and revenue loss resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and to cover ...