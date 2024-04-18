Subscribe
Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center receives $644,000 grant
Graphic by Barton Publications
Community, Hays County, News, San Marcos
Megan Navarro on
April 18, 2024
Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center receives $644,000 grant

HAYS COUNTY — The Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center (HCWC) accepted the second half and final payment of the $644,000 grant unanimously approved by the Hays County Commissioners Court in August 2022.

This grant, funded through the Hays County allocation of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and the Local Fiscal Recovery Fund, proved critical financial relief to HCWC in order to mitigate and recover from the extraordinary expenses and revenue loss resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and to cover ...

It’s past time to do more for our kids
Columns, Opinions
It’s past time to do more for our kids
When I was elected to the Wimberley ISD Board of Trustees in 2018, I did so with the aim of helping to provide the optimal learning environment for Wi...
April 17, 2024
Local vet talks heartworms in canines
Community, Kyle, Main, News
Local vet talks heartworms in canines
KYLE  — According to Companion Animal Parasite Council, one in 50 dogs tested positive for heartworms in Hays County in 2024. In honor of National Hea...
April 17, 2024
Most Read
Pedestrian struck by motor vehicle in Buda
Breaking News, Buda...
Pedestrian struck by motor vehicle in Buda
By Staff Report 
April 15, 2024
BUDA — A pedestrian, who has been identified as Thomas D. Shears of Kyle, was struck by a motor vehicle while attempting to cross the roadway in front...
Commissioners approve RM 150 realignment
Hays County, News
Commissioners approve RM 150 realignment
April 3, 2024
HAYS COUNTY  — At its March 26 meeting, the Hays County Commissioners Court unanimously approved the selection of American Structurepoint to provide e...
Buda denies West Oak development
Buda, Community...
Buda denies West Oak development
Proposed development would have brought more than 600 apartments to FM 1626
By Ashley Kontnier 
April 10, 2024
BUDA — On Tuesday, April 2, Buda City Council voted unanimously to deny a development agreement between the city of Buda and Buda Venture Real Estate....
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.