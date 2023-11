Talks of Dripping Springs ISD health course resurface

DRIPPING SPRINGS — The Dripping Springs ISD Board of Trustees discussed, for the second time, the potential of a health course requirement for high school students to graduate. This comes weeks after the board decided to postpone any action on the item at its Oct. 23 meeting, following a recommendation by the School Health Advisory Council (SHAC) to add the requirement beginning with the class of 2028.