Subscribe
Multi-vehicle accident on Highway 290 results in injuries
Graphic by Barton Publications
Breaking News, Dripping Springs, Hays County, Main, News
Staff Report on
November 30, 2023
Multi-vehicle accident on Highway 290 results in injuries

DRIPPING SPRINGS — A Hays County Sheriff’s Office deputy, and at least one other person, was injured in a multiple vehicle accident that occurred in Dripping Springs Thursday morning.

At approximately 8:16 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a multiple vehicle crash located at U.S. 290 near Headwaters. The crash involved a marked HCSO deputy vehicle, an 18-wheeler and multiple vehicles.

The crash resulted in two occupants being transported to a South Austin hospital, including the Hays County deputy for minor injuries. No life-threatening injuries are expected and no major injuries were reported at this time, according to Texas DPS.

East bound lanes were shut down and only one lane was open west bound, according to the HCSO. All lanes were reopened later in the morning.

This is a developing story. The Hays Free Press will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available. 

Local shark enthusiast publishes children’s book
Community, Dripping Springs, News
Local shark enthusiast publishes children’s book
DRIPPING SPRINGS —  Dripping Springs resident Matt Marchant has been infatuated with sharks for as long as he can remember. His childhood was often sp...
November 29, 2023
A Winter Wonderland
Community, News, Wimberley
A Winter Wonderland
The Wimberley Valley Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Winter Wonderland event on Friday, Nov. 17 and Saturday, Nov. 18 at the Wimberley Community...
November 29, 2023
Pfluger finds Nemo
Community, Education, Hays County, News
Pfluger finds Nemo
Under the direction of music teacher Beth Wilson, third and fourth grade students at Pfluger Elementary School perform a production of "Finding Nemo" ...
November 29, 2023
Health department receives new name
Community, Hays County, News
Health department receives new name
Matthew Gonzales, manager of the health department in Hays County, center, stands with his fellow coworkers. The Hays County Local Health Department h...
November 29, 2023
Most Read
Kyle PD makes arrest following AMBER Alert
Breaking News, Hays County...
Kyle PD makes arrest following AMBER Alert
By Staff Report 
November 22, 2023
KYLE — On Tuesday, Nov. 21 at approximately 9:25 p.m., an AMBER Alert was broadcasted to locate two children, 6-year-olds Jaylynn and Jordyn Webber-Da...
EmilyAnn Trail of Lights celebrates 25 years
Community, Main...
EmilyAnn Trail of Lights celebrates 25 years
By Megan Navarro 
November 15, 2023
WIMBERLEY – Strolling through local neighborhoods to gaze upon the twinkling lights and festive displays is a family tradition for many around the hol...
Woman receives sentence for narcotics possession
Breaking News, Community...
Woman receives sentence for narcotics possession
By Staff Report 
November 16, 2023
SAN MARCOS — Janelle Cano pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, an “enhanced” first-degree felony, and possession with intent ...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.