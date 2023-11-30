Multi-vehicle accident on Highway 290 results in injuries

DRIPPING SPRINGS — A Hays County Sheriff’s Office deputy, and at least one other person, was injured in a multiple vehicle accident that occurred in Dripping Springs Thursday morning.

At approximately 8:16 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a multiple vehicle crash located at U.S. 290 near Headwaters. The crash involved a marked HCSO deputy vehicle, an 18-wheeler and multiple vehicles.

The crash resulted in two occupants being transported to a South Austin hospital, including the Hays County deputy for minor injuries. No life-threatening injuries are expected and no major injuries were reported at this time, according to Texas DPS.

East bound lanes were shut down and only one lane was open west bound, according to the HCSO. All lanes were reopened later in the morning.

This is a developing story. The Hays Free Press will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.