Hays Free Press publisher Ashley Kontnier was arrested by Hays County Sheriff’s Department on Friday, Dec. 1. According to the Brown Santa judge, the San Marcos Daily Record paid to have Kontnier arrested. With the help of the community, Kontnier was able to raise bail money and be released the same day. Other detainees included Wimberley Mayor Gina Fulkerson, Buda Mayor Lee Urbanovsky, Hays County Sheriff Gary Cutler and Hays County Commissioner Michele Cohen. The Hays County Brown Santa fundraiser was the most successful holiday lockup to date, according to Sergeant Jeffrey Jordan. Outside of lunch plates sold and “bail” donations, the organization also received five large bags of toys, to be given to children in need around Hays County.
Arrested for a good cause