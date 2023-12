PHOTO BY ALBERT SANCHEZ Senior wide receiver Kyle Koch sits on the bench, reflecting on the game as seconds remain on the clock in the fourth quarter. The Tigers lost 21-28 in the Region 4 Finals to the Steele High School Knights on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Tigers season ends in regional finals at Alamodome SAN ANTONIO — The Dripping Springs Tigers varsity football team advanced to the UIL 6A D2 Region 4 Finals, which took place at the Alamodome in San Antonio on Saturday, Dec. 2, against the Steele High School Knights. While the Tigers made a tremendous fight, they fell short 21-28.