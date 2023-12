PHOTO COURTESY OF Julie Albini Three Sinton Pirate defenders couldn’t stop Wimberley’s Nolan Waida (No. 11) from catching this pass from quarterback Cody Stoever. The Texans won 38-13 to advance to the 4A Division 2 Semifinals and will face Bellville High School at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8 at the Pfield in Pflugerville.

On the road to state Wimberley Texans roll on, advance to Semifinals By Wayland D. Clark VON ORMY — In the Class 4A Division II High School football playoffs, Wimberley claimed the Region IV Title last Friday night at Southwest Legacy Stadium with a 38-13 win over the Sinton Pirates.