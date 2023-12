Staff Picks

Liz’s Picks of 2023

Here, we share staff picks for our most memorable or favorite stories of 2023.

Central Texas Theatre Academy continues to inspire students

April 19, 2023 – By Megan Navarro

WIMBERLEY — Watching stories unfold and students’ dreams come true from the stage is not new for Bridget Gates.

In 2020, she started Central Texas Theatre Academy in Wimberley with the mission to provide every child with the opportunity to ful...