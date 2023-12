Staff Picks

Shaunna’s Picks of 2023

Here, we share staff picks for our most memorable or favorite stories of 2023.

DJ to be honored at day of celebration

June 28, 2023 – By Brittany Kelley

Tury Quinonez, also known as DJ 2DQ, a renowned DJ who resides in Kyle, will soon be presented with a proclamation by the city of Austin declaring Aug. 31 as “DJ 2DQ Day.”

Quinonez began his DJ career after listening to late night radio mix s...