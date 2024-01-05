Male deceased after HCSO involved shooting

At 7:50 a.m. on Jan. 5, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call to a physical disturbance in the 100 block of Hunter Creek Cove.

The caller stated that the suspect was armed with two knives and attempting to kick in the front door of the residence. The suspect was the daughter’s ex-boyfriend, according to the caller.

HCSO deputies arrived on scene and observed a white male who had a knife in each hand. Deputies gave several commands to drop the knives, with the male uncooperative. Two deputies discharged their firearms striking the male. Life saving measures were provided by deputies and EMS personnel, but the male was pronounced dead at the scene.

The criminal investigation will be conducted by HCSO with the assistance of the Texas Rangers. Both deputies who shot will be placed on administrative leave as per HCSO policy.

Any information regarding the investigation can be directed to detective David Maddocks at 393-7896 or David.maddocks@co.hays.tx.us. To submit an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-TIPS or submit information online at P3tips.com or submit a tip on the HCSO office app.