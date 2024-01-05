Subscribe
Male deceased after HCSO involved shooting
Graphic by Barton Publications
Breaking News, Hays County, Main, News
Staff Report on
January 5, 2024
Male deceased after HCSO involved shooting

At 7:50 a.m. on Jan. 5, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call to a physical disturbance in the 100 block of Hunter Creek Cove.

The caller stated that the suspect was armed with two knives and attempting to kick in the front door of the residence. The suspect was the daughter’s ex-boyfriend, according to the caller.

HCSO deputies arrived on scene and observed a white male who had a knife in each hand. Deputies gave several commands to drop the knives, with the male uncooperative. Two deputies discharged their firearms striking the male. Life saving measures were provided by deputies and EMS personnel, but the male was pronounced dead at the scene.

The criminal investigation will be conducted by HCSO with the assistance of the Texas Rangers. Both deputies who shot will be placed on administrative leave as per HCSO policy.

Any information regarding the investigation can be directed to detective David Maddocks at 393-7896 or David.maddocks@co.hays.tx.us. To submit an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-TIPS or submit information online at P3tips.com or submit a tip on the HCSO office app.

 

Hays County hand-delivers jury summons
Breaking News, Hays County, Main, News
Hays County hand-delivers jury summons
(Editor's Note: This post was updated at 12:25 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 5 to reflect that all jury summonses were sent to prospective jurors.) HAYS COUNTY...
January 4, 2024
Hays County Crime Stoppers continues to grow
Community, Hays County, News
Hays County Crime Stoppers continues to grow
HAYS COUNTY — Working for Hays County Crime Stoppers is no extravagant life, executive director Jeff Jordan stated. They’re working in borrowed office...
December 13, 2023
Hays County to host SH45 gap open house
Hays County, Main, News
Hays County to host SH45 gap open house
HAYS COUNTY — Hays County, in partnership with the city of Buda, is conducting a study to explore the feasibility of constructing SH 45 between I-35 a...
December 5, 2023
Kyle PD makes arrest following AMBER Alert
Breaking News, Hays County, Kyle, News
Kyle PD makes arrest following AMBER Alert
KYLE — On Tuesday, Nov. 21 at approximately 9:25 p.m., an AMBER Alert was broadcasted to locate two children, 6-year-olds Jaylynn and Jordyn Webber-Da...
November 22, 2023
Most Read
Hays County tax assessor-collector explains bill delay
Community, Hays County...
Hays County tax assessor-collector explains bill delay
Hays County residents to receive property tax bills this month
By Megan Navarro 
December 20, 2023
HAYS COUNTY  — Those waiting for their property tax bills can expect them to arrive by the end of December. One of the primary responsibilities of the...
Not all good things last forever
Editorials, Opinions
IT’S NOT ALWAYS SUNNY
Not all good things last forever
By Megan Navarro 
December 20, 2023
Movies spark our imaginations to come to life, helping us believe that anything and everything is possible. They transport us to other dimensions, gal...
Local leaves a legacy at JHS
Buda, Community...
Local leaves a legacy at JHS
December 20, 2023
BUDA — Brenda Kise, lovingly known as Nana, was not only the designated baker of the Johnson High School Rosettes, an award-winning varsity performanc...
Dripping Springs creates Western Wonderland
Community, Dripping Springs...
Dripping Springs creates Western Wonderland
December 13, 2023
Dripping Springs Mayor Bill Foulds cuts the ribbon on the Trail of Lights at Western Wonderland, the first of its kind held at Dripping Springs Ranch ...
Hays opposes chaplains as counselors
Buda, Main...
Hays opposes chaplains as counselors
School names approved
December 20, 2023
BUDA — At its Dec. 11 meeting, the Hays CISD Board of Trustees approved an item that denied the ability for the district to hire chaplains as school c...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.