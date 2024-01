PHOTO BY URSULA ROGERS On Friday, Jan. 5, the Hays Hawks soared over the Rouse High School Raiders in a district matchup with a final score of 76-40. The lady Hawks are 4-1 in district. They will face Liberty Hill, ranked first in district play, at press time on Tuesday, Jan. 9. Pictured, The Hays Hawks cheer on their teammates during the game

Lady Hawks basketball defeats Rouse Raiders On Friday, Jan. 5, the Hays Hawks soared over the Rouse High School Raiders in a district matchup with a final score of 76-40. The lady Hawks are 4-1 in district. They will face Liberty Hill, ranked first in district play, at press time on Tuesday, Jan. 9. Pictured, The Hays Hawks cheer on their teammates during the game. PHOTO BY URSULA ROGERS

PHOTO BY URSULA ROGERS Jivana Caceres (No. 11) propels the ball to a teammate across the court in the Jan. 5 game against Rouse High School. ...