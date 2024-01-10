Threes rain down for Collins, Lady Tigers

Dripping Springs Tigers top Anderson Trojans 42-29 in district matchup

DRIPPING SPRINGS – A huge photo of the Lady Tigers, who won the Girls 3A State Basketball Championship in 1994, hangs on the wall of Tiger Gym. Sandi Bourland is in the team photo and Rain Collins, a junior on this year’s team, is well aware of at least one of the records Bourland holds, along with three other former players. Bourland (12/11/93), Jisele Green (12/06/08), Julia Graham (12/13/16) and Ally Beck (02/05/19) each hold the record of six 3-point field goals in a single game.