Threes rain down for Collins, Lady Tigers
The UIL 1994 3A Girls Championship team photo hangs on the wall in the background as Dripping Springs’ Rain Collins releases another 3-point shot in a district game against visiting Anderson. Sandi Bourland was on the 1994 team and is one of four former players holding the record Collins is trying to break. PHOTO BY WAYLAND D. CLARK
January 10, 2024
Dripping Springs Tigers top Anderson Trojans 42-29 in district matchup

DRIPPING SPRINGS – A huge photo of the Lady Tigers, who won the Girls 3A State Basketball Championship in 1994, hangs on the wall of Tiger Gym. Sandi Bourland is in the team photo and Rain Collins, a junior on this year’s team, is well aware of at least one of the records Bourland holds, along with three other former players. Bourland (12/11/93), Jisele Green (12/06/08), Julia Graham (12/13/16) and Ally Beck (02/05/19) each hold the record of six 3-point field goals in a single game.

