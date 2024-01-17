Dripping Springs wrestlers fair well at Texas Outlaw

Several Dripping Springs Tiger wrestlers recently traveled to Allen to compete in the Texas Outlaw — known to be one of the most competitive tournaments in the state — held Jan. 5-6 at Allen High School. Alec Rill captured first place in his weight class at the Texas Outlaw and he became the second Dripping Springs Tiger to win the tournament. Harlan Jack (2nd) became the first female DSHS wrestler to reach the finals; Jackson Shipley (3rd), Hagen Shipley (5th) and Cole Sides (6th) were also...