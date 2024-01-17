Subscribe
Dripping Springs wrestlers fair well at Texas Outlaw
January 17, 2024
Several Dripping Springs Tiger wrestlers recently traveled to Allen to compete in the Texas Outlaw — known to be one of the most competitive tournaments in the state — held Jan. 5-6 at Allen High School. Alec Rill captured first place in his weight class at the Texas Outlaw and he became the second Dripping Springs Tiger to win the tournament. Harlan Jack (2nd) became the first female DSHS wrestler to reach the finals; Jackson Shipley (3rd), Hagen Shipley (5th) and Cole Sides (6th) were also...

DSHS senior named to All-State Band
DRIPPING SPRINGS — Dripping Springs High School senior Drew Darilek was named to the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) All-State Band after his...
January 17, 2024
Dripping Springs teen sings in the spotlight
DRIPPING SPRINGS —  Following in the footsteps of his father, Ty Myers can’t remember a time when he was not singing on stage: “I kind of was born int...
January 17, 2024
