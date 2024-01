Alec Rill looks to the referee as he pins his opponent in the Cavalier Classis wrestling meet Saturday at Lake Travis High School. Rill competed in the 215 weight class and has been on Dripping Springs’ wrestling team for four years, but has been wrestling for at least ten years. “I don’t ever focus on who the opponent may be,” Rill said after his first match. “I’m just going to wrestle whoever is out there and do my best every match.” PHOTO BY WAYLAND D. CLARK

Dripping Springs wrestling competes at Cavalier Classic DRIPPING SPRINGS – Dripping Springs High School competed in the Cavalier Classic boys and girls wrestling tournament hosted by Lake Travis High School on Saturday, Jan. 13. The meet featured varsity and junior varsity participants of schools from Central Texas and beyond.