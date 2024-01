Independent bookstore cuts ribbon in Buda

Em Dash Books owner Lola Watson, center, is surrounded by friends and family, as well as representatives from the city of Buda, Buda EDC and Buda Chamber of Commerce, as she cuts the ribbon for her independent bookstore on Thursday, Jan. 11. Em Dash Books, which is located inside Buda Bike Co. at 200 S. Main Street in Buda, specializes in children’s books, but has “something for all ages,” Watson said. “Happy reading.”