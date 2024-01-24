Library to provide eclipse safety glasses to Dripping Springs ISD students

DRIPPING SPRINGS — Through a sponsorship by the Dripping Springs Community Library, a pair of eclipse safety glasses will be provided to each Dripping Springs ISD student.

On April 8, Dripping Springs will experience a once-in-a-lifetime event: a total solar eclipse. The city is in the direct path of the eclipse and will be in the totality. This comes after the annular solar eclipse that occurred in October 2023.

In August 2022, a community eclipse task force was formed to help Dripping Springs prepare for the big event and to ensure that all areas of the city are as prepared as possible. The safety of the residents has been one of the main focuses for the task force, along with education.

“From the very beginning of the planning for the eclipse, providing glasses to students was always one of our goals,” said Lisa Sullivan, people and communications director for the city of Dripping Springs and a co-chairperson of the community task force. “Educating the public on the safest way to view the eclipse has been a top priority and this helps provide a vehicle to do that for the students and their families.”

The task force has been seeking sponsorships to help with the event. The Dripping Springs Community Library, when hearing about the desire for the task force to help educate the public, was excited about the opportunity.

“This sponsorship underscores the library’s dedication to supporting our community,” said Mindy Laird, director of the Dripping Springs Community Library. “By investing in educational initiatives like this, we hope to inspire the next generation of scientists and astronomers, while contributing to the overall well-being of our wonderful local school community. We are thrilled to partner with the city to make the solar eclipse a safe and educational experience.”

The Dripping Springs Community Library is currently in the process of building a new and expanded facility.

“This sponsorship also ties into our goals and vision for our future facility: to foster lifelong learning and community engagement,” said Laird.

Along with the glasses, a flyer will be provided to educate the students on the best way to view the eclipse.

“For example, many may not know that when the sun is completely blocked and in its totality, you can remove your glasses for those three minutes,” says Sullivan, “But the second the sun starts to show again after those three minutes, the glasses need to be put back on.”

Dripping Springs will experience the total solar eclipse beginning at approximately 12:16 p.m. on Monday, April 8. The full eclipse begins at 1:34 p.m. and Dripping Springs will be in total darkness for three minutes, when the moon’s disk completely blocks the sun. Because of the timing and day of the eclipse, DSISD schools will be closed that day.

“We are overjoyed that our students will have the opportunity to safely witness the upcoming solar eclipse, thanks to the generous sponsorship of glasses by the Dripping Springs Community Library,” said DSISD Executive Director of Communications Jennifer Edwards. “This collaboration enhances our commitment to providing enriching educational experiences to our students and helps us all contribute to the excitement and curiosity of our students as they witness this awe-inspiring, once-in-a-lifetime event.”

Along with providing complimentary glasses to the schools, the task force and the city are also offering eclipse glasses for sale to residents, businesses and visitors. The glasses can be purchased at city hall, located at 511 Mercer Street, or online at www.drippingeclipse.com.

The Eclipse Committee is currently seeking other sponsor(s) for the city’s sunBLOCK Party. To help ensure a safe place for residents and visitors to experience the eclipse, the city will close Mercer Street on April 8. The sunBLOCK Party will have food trucks, entertainment, educational booths and more.

If interested in sponsorships or for questions or for more information on the eclipse, send an email to ECLIPSE@cityofdrippingsprings.com or call the city of Dripping Springs at 512- 858-4725.