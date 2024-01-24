DSHS performs Mamma Mia

The Dripping Springs Fine Arts Department presented Mamma Mia — a musical with songs by the popular ’70s group, ABBA. The play, which ran for five days and featured twelve main characters and dozens more actors and crew members, was near capacity for each performance. In this scene, Sophie Sheridan, right (played by Maddi Hooks), is about to be married and wants her father to walk her to the altar on her wedding day, but there’s a problem. She discovers any one of three men could be her fa...