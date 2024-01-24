PEC accepts board director nominations

HAYS COUNTY — Nomination petitions and applications are open for Pedernales Electric Cooperative members seeking to serve their communities on the PEC Board of Directors in districts 1, 6 and 7.

PEC has seven board members who serve three-year terms.

Application information and petition forms are available on PEC’s Nomination by Petition webpage (bit.ly/48UwbIF). Applicants may access the nomination petition forms and application materials online, download them and fill them out at their convenience. These materials include qualification requirements, detailed instructions, an application, map of PEC board districts and forms for submitting background information and collecting member signatures.

Fully completed original petition and application materials must be physically received by, or hand-delivered to, the Governance Team at PEC Headquarters in Johnson City no later than 5 p.m. on March 25. PEC members seeking nomination for director positions must:

• Maintain a primary residence in the PEC board district in which they seek election and receive continuous electric service for at least one year.

• Obtain original, verifiable signatures on the forms from 50 PEC members who live within the nominee’s voting district or have a designated voting membership within that district.

• Completed petition materials must be physically received by, or hand-delivered to, the Governance Team at PEC Headquarters, 201 S. Avenue F., Johnson City, Texas, 78636, no later than 5 p.m. on March 25.

A qualifications review committee comprised of PEC members will verify nominees’ qualifications. After petition signatures and nominees’ qualifications are verified, PEC will announce the qualified director candidates.

Interested members may also request nomination materials by calling 888-554-4732 or emailing election@peci.com.