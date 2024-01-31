Dripping Springs Tigers fall short to Chaps

DRIPPING SPRINGS — On Jan. 26, the Dripping Springs Tigers boys soccer team (3-7) hosted the Westlake High School Chaps (6-1-3). Both teams had strong defense during the first half and the halftime score was 0-0.

The Chaps came out hot in the second half and scored the first goal at mark 35:23, a second goal at mark 24:24 and the third goal at mark 18:35. Chaps William Fagerberg, Henry West and Dylan Holm had one goal each.

The Tigers played hurry up offense and Tiger Parker Johnson scored at ...