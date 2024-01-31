Subscribe
Dripping Springs Tigers fall short to Chaps
PHOTO BY ALBERT SANCHEZ Owen Burgess (No. 16) works the ball toward the Chaps goal in the waning minutes of the game. The Chaps’ defense held and were able to run out the clock.
January 31, 2024
DRIPPING SPRINGS —  On Jan. 26, the Dripping Springs Tigers boys soccer team (3-7) hosted the Westlake High School Chaps (6-1-3). Both teams had strong defense during the first half and the halftime score was 0-0.

The Chaps came out hot in the second half and scored the first goal at mark 35:23, a second goal at mark 24:24 and the third goal at mark 18:35. Chaps William Fagerberg, Henry West and Dylan Holm had one goal each.

The Tigers played hurry up offense and Tiger Parker Johnson scored at ...

