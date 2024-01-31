Dripping Springs Tigers lose to Eagles

With the clock about to expire and Akins High School leading 53-52, Dripping Springs’ Zach Fleming (No. 1) makes a last-ditch effort to win the game for the Tigers. Akins, 12-16 (3-8), grabbed the rebound as the final buzzer sounded to win the game. Jaxon Reagan led in scoring with 13 points, Fleming 12, Cooper Reid eight, Brayden Spencer seven, Maddox Bloomgren five, Jack Williams three, Rushton Budge and Stone Patterson two points each. The Tigers, 15-13 (5-6), will host Anderson on Feb. 6 a...