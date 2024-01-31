Subscribe
Dripping Springs Tigers lose to Eagles
PHOTO BY WAYLAND D. CLARK
Dripping Springs Tigers, Sports
Wayland D. Clark on
January 31, 2024
Dripping Springs Tigers lose to Eagles

With the clock about to expire and Akins High School leading 53-52, Dripping Springs’ Zach Fleming (No. 1) makes a last-ditch effort to win the game for the Tigers. Akins, 12-16 (3-8), grabbed the rebound as the final buzzer sounded to win the game. Jaxon Reagan led in scoring with 13 points, Fleming 12, Cooper Reid eight, Brayden Spencer seven, Maddox Bloomgren five, Jack Williams three, Rushton Budge and Stone Patterson two points each. The Tigers, 15-13 (5-6), will host Anderson on Feb. 6 a...

Wimberley High School sends eight to regionals
Main, News, Sports, Wimberley, Wimberley Texans
Wimberley High School sends eight to regionals
WIMBERLEY —  Eight individuals from the Wimberley High School Swim Team qualified for regionals at the District 14-4A Championship meet on Jan. 19 in ...
January 31, 2024
Hays CISD announces new hires
Community, Education, Hays County, News
Hays CISD announces new hires
BUDA — Following closed session, the Hays CISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved several hirings at its regular meeting on Monday, Jan. 22. Curre...
January 31, 2024
Hays CISD commemorates MLK Jr. Day
Community, Education, News
Hays CISD commemorates MLK Jr. Day
Hays High School senior Arianna Dees reads an original speech, titled “Celebration of Dreams,” at the Celebrating the 2024 MLK Jr. Holiday: Reflecting...
January 31, 2024
Drowning in a feeling
Columns, Opinions
Drowning in a feeling
I’ve been in the courtroom a lot these past few weeks, but this is nothing new. In fact, my entire journalism career, thus far, has included trips to ...
January 31, 2024
Most Read
Hays CISD clerk arrested for improper relationship
Breaking News, Buda...
Hays CISD clerk arrested for improper relationship
By Staff Report 
January 25, 2024
KYLE — Hays High School paraprofessional clerk, Danielle Dunn, 32, was arrested on Jan. 25 for improper relationship between an educator and student, ...
Shopping center, Sprouts coming to Kyle
Business, Kyle...
Shopping center, Sprouts coming to Kyle
January 17, 2024
KYLE — GBT Realty Corporation, a national commercial development and investment company headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, announced plans to deve...
Goodbye, but hopefully see you later
Columns, Opinions
IT’S NOT ALWAYS SUNNY
Goodbye, but hopefully see you later
January 24, 2024
A few weeks ago, I wrote about the tragic news of a small movie theater in Fort Stockton — a small town in West Texas — having to shut its doors just ...
CAVA opens in Kyle
Kyle, News
CAVA opens in Kyle
January 24, 2024
CAVA employees prepare for the opening of the building as customers wait outside on Friday, Jan. 19. The Mediterranean style restaurant focuses on “se...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.