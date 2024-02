Second half secures win for Wimberley

It was an uneventful start for Wimberley, but with playoff implications on the line and the final home game of the regular season, the Lady Texans found a way to recover from a first period 19-7 deficit against visiting Navarro HIgh School last Friday, Feb. 2. Wimberley held the Panthers to just four points in the second period to cut Navarro’s lead to 23-16 at the half.