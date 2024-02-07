Subscribe
UIL announces district alignments
Graphic by Dripping Springs ISD
February 7, 2024
Dripping Springs remains in 6A

DRIPPING SPRINGS  — The University Interscholastic League (UIL) announced district alignments for football, volleyball and basketball for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 school years on Thursday, Feb. 1.

With a growing enrollment of 2,484 students, Dripping Springs High School will remain a Conference 6A school and be paired with six other schools in District 26-6A: Austin, Austin Akins, Austin Bowie, Austin Westlake, Del Valle and Lake Travis.

District alignments for the remaining sports will be announced no later than April 2024, with academic alignments to follow.

District 26-6A

*Enrollments listed in parentheses

Austin (2,296.5)

Austin Akins (2,568)

Austin Bowie (2,904)

Austin Westlake (2,813)

Del Valle (3,755)

Dripping Springs (2,484)

Lake Travis (3,774)

Additional realignment information can be found at www.realignment.uiltexas.org.

