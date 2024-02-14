Dripping Springs High School choir students advance to state contest

DRIPPING SPRINGS — Five Dripping Springs High School choir students qualified for the Texas State Solo and Ensemble Contest after competing at the UIL Region 18 Solo and Ensemble competition on Saturday, Feb. 3, at Hays High School in Buda.

Ava Azua, Anika Chalak, Amelie Lawrence, Preston LeBas and Kaylee Ritchey each performed a Class I solo and earned a Superior Rating to advance to the state contest. Lawrence and Ritchey will make their third state appearance, while LeBas will compete for the second time. In all, 16 DSHS students received Excellent or Superior Ratings from the judges.