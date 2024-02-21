Dripping Springs Women’s Club offers scholarships for students

DRIPPING SPRINGS — The Dripping Springs Women’s Club (DSWC) will award three $2,000 scholarships to female applicants who live in the Dripping Springs Independent School District and plan to attend college in the fall.

All applicants must complete the online application form; incomplete applications will not be considered for a scholarship award. Ideal applicants exhibit excellence in leadership, extracurricular activities, community service and potential for future success, according to a news release.

This year marks a significant milestone in the organization’s history and thanks to the tremendous support and dedication of the women within the club, coupled with the remarkable growth of the organization, DSWC has reached an unprecedented achievement in scholarship awards.

“DSWC is thrilled to declare that we will award the highest number of scholarships in the history of the club with three $2000 scholarships to commendable young women actively engaged in serving the Dripping Springs community,” said Annette Ramey, chair of the scholarship committee. “This accomplishment is a testament to the unwavering commitment and hard work of the incredible women who make up our club. Their passion for education and community development has propelled us to new heights. Our unwavering commitment lies in nurturing the potential of young women from the Dripping Springs area and we firmly believe that each act of community service, no matter how modest, contributes to the transformation of the world into a better place.”

The scholarships are open to young women who attend public or private schools or are home schooled. The deadline is midnight on March 15 and the scholarship winners will be announced in April.

Scholarship awards will be made payable directly to the college/university for room, board and tuition — funds are not payable to the student.

For more information and submission requirements, visit www.DrippingSpringsWomensClub.com/scholarship.