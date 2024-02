A New Era: Hays Hawks welcome new football coach

On Jan. 22, the head football coaching vacancy for Hays High School was officially filled when it was announced that Mark Torres, former Pebble Hills High School head coach, would take the position. Then, on Feb. 9, Torres arrived at Hays High School and kickstarted a new era of Hays athletics. With the arrival of Coach Torres, that begs the question: what should the people of Hays expect from their new coach?